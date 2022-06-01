Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 56 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wah-Hui Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $37.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,248.29. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,324. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,168.31 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,304.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,429.19.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,913,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.