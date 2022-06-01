Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells 1,797 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,797 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Aggersbjerg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $37.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,248.29. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,324. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,168.31 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,304.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,429.19.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

