Insider Selling: Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO Sells 28,265 Shares of Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,307. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

