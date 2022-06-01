Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 86,269 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,432,928.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,549,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,572,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $1,745,303.04.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,414,281.66.

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $932,122.40.

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $1,331,246.91.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $1,202,957.42.

On Monday, April 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,376,420.64.

NYSE:PARR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 746,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,703. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

