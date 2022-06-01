Insider Selling: Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Insider Sells 3,746 Shares of Stock

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) insider Christopher L. Bailey sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $22,625.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,146.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PTRA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,886. Proterra Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.81.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Proterra by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Proterra by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,161,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at $2,029,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Proterra by 1,088.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,839 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

