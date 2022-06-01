Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,783. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

