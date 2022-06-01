Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 726 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NOW traded up $7.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.