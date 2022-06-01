Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. 1,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 695,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

