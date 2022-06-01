Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells 437,248 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $8,478,238.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,731,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,972,956.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24.

On Thursday, May 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32.

Shares of GS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.85. 2,346,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,387. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

