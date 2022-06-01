Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells 437,248 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $8,478,238.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,731,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,972,956.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88.
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32.
Shares of GS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.85. 2,346,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,387. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
