Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.27, for a total value of $693,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.26. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $236.06.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

