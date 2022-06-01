Insider Selling: Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WEBR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. 438,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,940. Weber Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Weber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

