Insider Selling: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) CAO Sells 100 Shares of Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WTM traded up $10.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,255.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,881. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,274.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,117.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,063.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

