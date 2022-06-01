Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells 2,360 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $88,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
WLFC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $230.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.18.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
