Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Buys $3,962,800.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,962,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,099,226 shares in the company, valued at $406,110,319.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,800.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 18,883 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,789.36.

On Monday, May 16th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.51 per share, with a total value of $3,980,400.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.31 per share, with a total value of $3,852,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.30 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.82. The stock had a trading volume of 207,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

