Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. Intapp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $36,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $55,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,818 shares of company stock valued at $941,435 in the last three months. 45.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $6,428,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

