Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $93.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,866 shares of company stock worth $16,281,602. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.