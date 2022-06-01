Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Argus

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Argus from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.92.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $93.45 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.15.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,866 shares of company stock worth $16,281,602. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

