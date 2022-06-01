Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Argus

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Argus from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.92.

ICE opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 263.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,885,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,215,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 52.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

