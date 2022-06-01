Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of IFS stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 43,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

