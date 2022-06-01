International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.
International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. International General Insurance has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $370.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.36.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International General Insurance stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of International General Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International General Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International General Insurance (IGIC)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.