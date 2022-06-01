International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. International General Insurance has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $370.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.36.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International General Insurance stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of International General Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International General Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.