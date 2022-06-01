International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “International Land Alliance Inc. is a land investment and development firm. The Company is focused on acquiring raw land primarily in Northern Baja California. International Land Alliance Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
Shares of OTCMKTS ILAL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 6,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,094. International Land Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.
International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.
