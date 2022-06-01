Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.