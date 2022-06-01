Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.93.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.
