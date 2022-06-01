Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 1st (AAMC, AAU, ACU, ADXS, AMX, AUMN, AWH, BHP, BVRDF, CF)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 1st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF). They issued a hold rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS). They issued an underweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR). Barclays PLC issued a buy rating and a C$116.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR). They issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

