Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 1st (AAMC, AAU, ACU, ADXS, AMX, AUMN, AWH, BHP, BVRDF, CF)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 1st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF). They issued a hold rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS). They issued an underweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR). Barclays PLC issued a buy rating and a C$116.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR). They issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

