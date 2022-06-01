Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 1st (ASOMY, ATOGF, BHP, BNEFF, HBRIY, MNDY, PROSY, SBSNY, SLF, THKKF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 1st:

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,125 ($26.89) to GBX 1,615 ($20.43).

Get ASOS Plc alerts:

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €25.00 ($26.88) to €20.00 ($21.51). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,000 ($37.96).

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$14.00.

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 590 ($7.46) to GBX 525 ($6.64).

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price cut by Tigress Financial from $432.00 to $240.00.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €118.00 ($126.88) to €95.00 ($102.15). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from 375.00 to 345.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$68.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$72.00.

Think Research (OTC:THKKF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from 225.00 to 234.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 175 ($2.21).

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $56.00 to $39.00.

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.30 to C$0.20.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.