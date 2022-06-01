Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kamada (KMDA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) in the last few weeks:

5/29/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

5/21/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

5/5/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Kamada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

4/11/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KMDA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.79 million, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Kamada by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 542,636 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Kamada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kamada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

