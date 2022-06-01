Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kamada (KMDA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) in the last few weeks:
- 5/29/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “
- 5/21/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “
- 5/5/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Kamada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “
- 4/11/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
KMDA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.79 million, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
