Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (BP.B)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON: BP.B):

5/26/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 500 ($6.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/26/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.69) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/26/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 400 ($5.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/13/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 400 ($5.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 540 ($6.83) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 590 ($7.46) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 500 ($6.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/4/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 470 ($5.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/4/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/4/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($8.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/3/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.69) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/3/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 590 ($7.46) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/3/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 500 ($6.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/19/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 500 ($6.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.69) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/6/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 380 ($4.81) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/6/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($8.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/4/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 590 ($7.46) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.22) on Wednesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.71.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.