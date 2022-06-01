Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) in the last few weeks:
- 5/26/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “
- 5/18/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of ONTX opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.80. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.00.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.