Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

5/18/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ONTX opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.80. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.00.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

