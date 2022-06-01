Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Weber (WEBR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Weber (NYSE: WEBR):

6/1/2022 – Weber was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

5/26/2022 – Weber was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

5/20/2022 – Weber was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

5/17/2022 – Weber had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Weber had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Weber had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $6.50.

5/17/2022 – Weber had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $9.00.

5/13/2022 – Weber was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

5/4/2022 – Weber was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

4/20/2022 – Weber was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

NYSE:WEBR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 4,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,082. Weber Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Weber’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Weber by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

