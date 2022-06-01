Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equinox Gold (EQX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: EQX) recently:

5/30/2022 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

5/27/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.25.

5/20/2022 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/17/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

5/6/2022 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

5/6/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$11.25.

5/5/2022 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/5/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

5/5/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$12.50.

4/29/2022 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

4/20/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

4/19/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.25.

4/4/2022 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

