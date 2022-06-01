Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,624,200 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 1,317,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVSBF remained flat at $$18.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. Investor AB has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investor AB (publ) (IVSBF)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.