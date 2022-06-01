IOG plc (LON:IOG) Insider Purchases £21,600 in Stock

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Hockey purchased 90,000 shares of IOG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £21,600 ($27,327.94).

IOG stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 24 ($0.30). 3,913,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.05. The company has a market cap of £125.72 million and a PE ratio of -29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. IOG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46 ($0.58).

IOG Company Profile

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

