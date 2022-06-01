IOG plc (LON:IOG) Insider Purchases £21,600 in Stock

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Hockey purchased 90,000 shares of IOG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £21,600 ($27,327.94).
IOG stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 24 ($0.30). 3,913,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.05. The company has a market cap of £125.72 million and a PE ratio of -29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. IOG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46 ($0.58).
IOG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.