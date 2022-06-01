Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. Ipsen has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $32.51.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2269 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
About Ipsen (Get Rating)
Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.
