ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Short Interest Update

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of IS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. 5,077,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. ironSource has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in ironSource by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,477,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ironSource by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45,973 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ironSource by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in ironSource by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,663,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,759 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ironSource by 1,118.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 216,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 198,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

