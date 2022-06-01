Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3122 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of ISDAY stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. Israel Discount Bank has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $69.53.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Israel Discount Bank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

