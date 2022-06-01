Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.81.

IVPAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 81,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,314. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.