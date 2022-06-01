IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,966,800 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 3,486,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.3 days.

Shares of IWG stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. IWG has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IWGFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 280 ($3.54) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 310 ($3.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of IWG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.80) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

