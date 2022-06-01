IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “
Shares of IZEA stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Barclays PLC increased its position in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
