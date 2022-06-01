J.Jill (JILL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect J.Jill to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. J.Jill has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J.Jill alerts:

NYSE:JILL opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill (Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.