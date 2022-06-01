J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.85.
NYSE SJM opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.