J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 296.25 ($3.75).

SBRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.61) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($723,251.53).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 231.50 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.78. The firm has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 222.60 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 4.14%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

