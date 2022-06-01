Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Jabil stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. 1,153,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,492,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

