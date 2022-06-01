Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JBL. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Jabil stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. Jabil has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

