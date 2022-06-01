Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

JHG stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. 71,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,935. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In related news, insider Suzanne Cain sold 2,343 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,229.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $24,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after buying an additional 202,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 154,541 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 167.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

