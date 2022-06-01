Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Up 22.5% in May

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Shares of JBI traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. 604,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus International Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,871,000 after purchasing an additional 433,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,348 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,972,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Janus International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,260,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.