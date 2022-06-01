Jay Farner Purchases 21,700 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,170,376.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner purchased 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner purchased 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner purchased 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner purchased 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner purchased 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,159. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

