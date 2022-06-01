JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:JCSE) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 1st

JE Cleantech’s (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 1st. JE Cleantech had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During JE Cleantech’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
JCSE traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 16,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,504. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $23.99.
JE Cleantech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JE Cleantech (JCSE)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.