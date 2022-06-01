JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:JCSE) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 1st

JE Cleantech’s (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 1st. JE Cleantech had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During JE Cleantech’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

JCSE traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 16,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,504. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cleaning Systems and Other Equipment Business, and Provision of Centralized Dishware Washing and Ancillary Services.

