JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 1st (NASDAQ:JCSE)

JE Cleantech’s (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 1st. JE Cleantech had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During JE Cleantech’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of JE Cleantech stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 16,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,504. JE Cleantech has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.
JE Cleantech Company Profile (Get Rating)
