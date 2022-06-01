Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. 1,416,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,911. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,623,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 106,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.