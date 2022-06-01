Jeffrey Keenan Acquires 1,000 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Stock

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 6,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $159,480.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 11,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $289,300.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 279,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,570. The stock has a market cap of $850.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWM shares. TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.