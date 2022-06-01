JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

Shares of JKS stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 0.89.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

